College athlete charged for taking firearm to football practice

Creve Coeur, Mo. (KMOV) - Tony Brasfield, 21, of Glasgow Village, has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon for bringing a loaded handgun to Missouri Baptist University where he is a football player.

Missouri Baptist University’s football coach found the handgun in the defendant’s bag in the the men’s football team’s locker room and notified police. An officer seized a Taurus G2C pistol. Brasfield was arrested after football practice.

The university prohibits students from possessing firearms on campus.

The sentencing range for a Class B Misdemeanor is up to six months in jail and/or a fine up to $1000.

