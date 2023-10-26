Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A five-year-old child is recovering after shooting himself in the hand with a gun he found in his toy box.

St. Clair County, Il. corrections officer Walter Gary, 37, of Velda City, has been charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Child.

According to a Velda City Police Department investigation, Gary admitted to storing the loaded gun in that location. Several other children were present at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

Gary has been put on unpaid administrative leave by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.