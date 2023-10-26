Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Charges refiled against suspect who was 15 when accused of raping woman in St. Louis County

Antoine Dillon
Antoine Dillon(St. Louis County booking photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges against a suspect who was 15-years-old when accused of raping and robbing a woman at gunpoint were refiled this week in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors on Tuesday recharged now 18-year-old Antoine Dillon with multiple felony offenses in the crime, which happened in September of 2020. Those include first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, first-degree sodomy and four counts of armed criminal action.

Dillon is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond. An initial court appearance has not yet been set.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Chris King said the case was previously dismissed after the Missouri Court of Appeals found an error with the way Dillon was certified as an adult. He was re-certified Tuesday, and the charges were refiled.

According to charging documents, Dillon approached the victim as she was trying to enter her home, displayed a handgun and said he was robbing her. He then allegedly forced the victim back to her vehicle and directed her to a location where he forcibly raped her at gunpoint.

After raping her, Dillon forced the victim to drive to an ATM where he made her withdraw $500, according to charging documents.

Police said they used DNA evidence to tie Dillon to the crime. He was also wearing an ankle monitor which police said the tracking of matched the victim’s account.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois
Kia is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrade
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: October 27, 2023
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood