Charges refiled against suspect who was 15 when accused of raping woman in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges against a suspect who was 15-years-old when accused of raping and robbing a woman at gunpoint were refiled this week in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors on Tuesday recharged now 18-year-old Antoine Dillon with multiple felony offenses in the crime, which happened in September of 2020. Those include first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, first-degree sodomy and four counts of armed criminal action.

Dillon is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond. An initial court appearance has not yet been set.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Chris King said the case was previously dismissed after the Missouri Court of Appeals found an error with the way Dillon was certified as an adult. He was re-certified Tuesday, and the charges were refiled.

According to charging documents, Dillon approached the victim as she was trying to enter her home, displayed a handgun and said he was robbing her. He then allegedly forced the victim back to her vehicle and directed her to a location where he forcibly raped her at gunpoint.

After raping her, Dillon forced the victim to drive to an ATM where he made her withdraw $500, according to charging documents.

Police said they used DNA evidence to tie Dillon to the crime. He was also wearing an ankle monitor which police said the tracking of matched the victim’s account.

