AT&T Tower back on the market

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the tallest buildings in the state, the AT&T building in downtown St. Louis will again hit the market this December.

Bidding will be open Dec. 11-13 for the 44-story tower located at 909 Chestnut Street. The opening price mark is expected to be $2.5 million.

The building was slated earlier this year for a $300 million renovation through the Advantes Group, which was supposed to include penthouses, restaurants and other amenities. However, the deal fell through, and the building remains vacant.

