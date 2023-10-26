Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

AT&T Tower back on the market

One of the tallest buildings in the state, the AT&T building in downtown St. Louis will again hit the market this December.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the tallest buildings in the state, the AT&T building in downtown St. Louis will again hit the market this December.

Bidding will be open Dec. 11-13 for the 44-story tower located at 909 Chestnut Street. The opening price mark is expected to be $2.5 million.

The building was slated earlier this year for a $300 million renovation through the Advantes Group, which was supposed to include penthouses, restaurants and other amenities. However, the deal fell through, and the building remains vacant.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois
Kia is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrade
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: October 27, 2023
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood