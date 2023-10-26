4 finalists for MLS Year-End awards from St. Louis CITY SC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four finalists for the 2023 MLS Year-End awards are from St. Louis CITY SC.

Head Coach Bradley Carnell is one of three finalists for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. He led St. Louis to a 17-12-5 overall mark, 56 points and first-place finish in the Western Conference. FC Cincinnati’s Pat Noonan and Columbus’s Wilfried Nancy are the other finalists. The winner will be announced Nov. 21.

Captain and goalkeeper Roman Bürki was voted a finalist for the Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. He had the league’s top mark with plus-9-1 and had three matches with at least eight saves made. The other finalists are FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano and Orlando City’s Pedro Gallese. The winner will be announced on Nov. 9.

Vice-captain and defender Tim Parker is one of three finalists for the MLS Defender of the Year. He had a career-best four goals, including the team’s first-ever goal against Austin FC in the season opener. He also helped anchor the team’s backline to eight shutouts. The other finalists are Seattle’s Yeimar Gómez Andrade and FC Cincinnati’s Matt Miazga. The winner will be announced on Nov. 8.

Midfielder Eduard Löwen is competing for MLS Newcomer of the Year. Throughout the season, he had six goals and 14 assists in league play. He also tallied two matches with at least three assists. The other finalists are Giorgos Gioakoumakis of Atlanta United and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami. The winner will be announced on Nov. 2.

Click here to view the finalists for all of the 2023 Year-End Awards.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.