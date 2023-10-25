Surprise Squad
St. Louis County DPH offering updated COVID-19 vaccines

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Department of Health will begin offering the most recently updated version of the COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday at all three of its health centers.

Vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine will be available 8:30-10:30 a.m. and again from 1-3 p.m. at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkley, the North Central Community Health Center in Pine Lawn and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills.

The department of health says the vaccine is available to all regardless of insurance. Health officials ask that those receiving the vaccine do bring their insurance with them. The vaccine is for anyone over six-months old.

