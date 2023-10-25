St. Charles Community College breaks ground on new innovation center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A big day in Wentzville as the St. Charles Community College broke ground on its new Regional Workforce Innovation Center.

This is the first building on the new 55-acre campus. Governor Parson was at the event today for the celebration.

The college says this new center will be used to prepare for jobs in several areas, including technology and healthcare.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.