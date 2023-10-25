1 dead after fire breaks out in Cahokia Heights elderly apartments

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- One person is dead, and 50 had to be rescued after a fire broke out at the Touchette Elderly Apartments in Cahokia Heights Wednesday, according to police.

82-year-old Judy St. John died in that fire, which Camp Jackson Fire said started in her apartment.

Resident Daniel Gibson said he was devastated to hear his friend was gone.

“Miss Judy was my little best friend,” Gibson said. “I knew her pretty good.”

Gibson is remembering his friend as a kind and caring person.

“She was the funniest person you were going to run into,” Gibson said. “You can’t hardly understand what she’s saying, but when you do understand what she’s saying, it would make you laugh. She was a really nice person.”

Camp Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Sharon Davis was the first to get to Touchette Elderly Apartments.

The initial call came in for a fire alarm just before 2:15 in the afternoon, which she said is a common call from that building.

It only took her six minutes to get there but when she got to the second floor, she said smoke filled it from floor to ceiling.

“We literally went door to door banging on the door telling residents to get out,” Assistant Chief Davis said. “We started getting some of the residents into the hallway and some of the frailer residents we realized we couldn’t take them and continue to knock on doors so we handed them off literally to some of the other residents who assisted them down the stairs.”

About 50 residents were evacuated, with half of those needing physical assistance getting out.

“Some being carried out, some being drug out on blankets, sheets, whatever we could find,” Fire Chief Chris Davis said.

Every apartment has its own sprinkler system, which Assistant Chief Davis said helped save more lives by keeping the fire contained to St. John’s apartment.

Davis said more than 15 area fire departments responded to help.

“Traditionally, our firefighters have daytime jobs, so during the day we have a lot less manpower. So going to 5th alarm, some of the apparatuses I needed,” Assistant Chief Davis said. “Some of it was just because I needed the manpower, I needed the extra people there.”

The Cahokia Heights Police Department said a few people were taken to Touchette Regional Hospital, which is right next to the apartments, after the fire started Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews got other residents out of the apartment building and took them to the hospital’s parking lot.

The Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center served as a Red Cross shelter for 21 of those apartment residents on Thursday. The Red Cross and Cahokia Heights are working together to aid all of the displaced residents and are working to find longer-term solutions for housing.

Residents are allowed to return Friday.

