Pritzker proposes merging three state agencies to address IL childcare woes

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Tuesday to start the legislative process of merging three state agencies.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Tuesday to start the legislative process of merging three state agencies into one to resolve childcare issues in the state.

Pritzker proposed the merger of the Illinois Board of Education, the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

During a press conference Tuesday, Pritzker said the merger would allow for equitable, faster, easier and increased access to childcare in Illinois.

“Other states like Colorado, New Mexico, Massachusetts and Georgia--among others--have already created a unified state agency solely dedicated to early childhood,” Pritzker said. “It’s time for Illinois to do the same.”

“It’s a maze,” said Evan Krauss, director of East Side Aligned, an organization that helps in childcare in the East St. Louis area. “I think one of those reasons it’s difficult is because of the lack coordination across the state.”

“We always encourage families, as soon as you find out you’re expecting, to begin putting your child on a waitlist,” said Janice Moenster, director of early childhood service for Brightpoint, formerly Children’s Home & Aid. “They’re picking what’s available, not always what’s best for their family situation.”

Illinois lawmakers will have to approve the proposal.


