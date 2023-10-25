Police: St. Louis tow company owner kidnapped, assaulted homeless man

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man who police say is the owner of a towing company is facing felony kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly attacking a homeless man in an incident over a missing truck.

St. Louis Circuit attorneys on Tuesday charged 26-year-old Keith Maurice Isabell Jr. with counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault in the Oct. 4 incident near the intersection of South First and Gratiot streets.

According to charging documents, Isabell and three other people, who were not identified in the affidavit, were searching the area near the incident for a tow truck. The victim, a homeless man, told Isabell he saw the truck and took them to where he saw the vehicle.

When they arrived at the location the victim said he saw the vehicle, the truck was not there. Isabell is then seen on video surveillance dragging the victim by his shirt while the others follow. One of the men is seen on video carrying a rifle, police said in charging documents.

Isabell and the others allegedly dragged the victim back to a nearby homeless encampment where they assaulted the victim and another homeless person. The second victim was shot in the buttocks, allegedly by the unidentified suspect carrying the rifle.

Isabell later in the evening returned to the scene again looking for the truck and again assaulted the victim, punching him in the face, according to charging documents.

Isabell is currently held in the St. Louis City Justice Center without the possibility of bond. Charging documents do not state what towing company he allegedly owns. A search for Isabell on the Missouri Secretary of State business lookup yielded no results.

