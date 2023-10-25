Surprise Squad
Police: Carjacking involved five men ‘armed with rifles’ surrounding man inside his car

According to SLMPD, the carjacking happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a carjacking in north St. Louis that involved five men “armed with rifles” surrounding a man inside his car.

According to SLMPD, the carjacking happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday. A man told police he was dropping off a friend at her house in the 1900 block of Hebert Street. When he tried to leave, he noticed the driveway was blocked by a white KIA Soul. Police say five unidentified men “armed with rifles” exited the KIA and surrounded his vehicle. They demanded he exit and searched through his pockets, taking his wallet and keys.

Two of the suspects entered the man’s vehicle, a silver 2014 Dodge Charger, while the others returned to the KIA. Both vehicles fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

FIrst Alert 4 will update this story once new information has been released.

