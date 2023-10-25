Hundreds of students attend Construction Career Expo

BELLEVILE, Ill. (KMOV) - More than 900 students from across the Metro East got a chance this week to meet with contractors and explore jobs in the building and construction trades at the 23rd Construction Career Expo in Belleville.

The event runs Monday through Thursday at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. Students attending could meet with prospective employers and learn more about skilled trades such as bricklaying, carpentry, masonry, electrical, plumbing and many others from experts in those trades.

Organizers say they aim to present alternatives to those not interested in attending a four-year university and that they have seen a 20% increase in attendance from last year. The event is sponsored by the Southern Illinois Builders Association.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.