Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Highway Patrol, MoDOT mark 7th annual ‘Buckle Up, Phone Down’ day, now under force of law

Missouri became 49th state to outlaw texting while driving in 2023
The message is put down the phone and buckle up (Source: MoDOT)
The message is put down the phone and buckle up (Source: MoDOT)((Source: MoDOT))
By Joe McLean
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMOV) - It’s now against Missouri law to drive while using your cell phone, and state leaders want to send that message loud and clear.

Wednesday marked the 7th annual “Buckle Up, Phone Down” Day, with renewed emphasis after Missouri lawmakers passed the hands-free law.

Distracted driving led to the deaths of 84 Missourians in 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Also, 382 of Missouri’s traffic deaths in 2022 were people not wearing a seatbelt.

“Something has to change, and it starts with us,” MoDOT director Patrick McKenna said. “It starts every time we get behind the wheel. It’s crucial that we, as drivers, understand the power and personal responsibility we have to make this change.”

Over the next 15 months, before law enforcement begins issuing citations for driving while using a communications device, the focus of state officials is getting the word out to the public to increase awareness of the law while attempting to instill better driving habits in Missouri motorists.

“Every single driver plays a role in combatting the safety crisis happening on our roads,” said Nicole Hood, Missouri State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer. “The significance of this new hands-free law reinforces everyone’s shared responsibility to use safe driving behaviors when they get behind the wheel.”

More information about the Buckle Up Phone Down campaign, including an individual driver challenge, can be found on the department’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois
Kia is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrade
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: October 27, 2023
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in...
Police investigation underway after children left behind following arrest at traffic stop in Hazelwood