ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A pair of First Alert 4 meteorologists were honored by Heat Up St. Louis for bettering the St. Louis region.

Honored today with the Chief's Public Safety Award along with @leahwx4 for the work First Alert 4 does to help support @HeatUpSTL. We're happy to be a small piece that supports Heat Up (and Cool Down) St. Louis and grateful for them saving lives in our community. pic.twitter.com/A73ISUcS27 — Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) October 25, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton and Leah Hill were both named a 2023 person of the year by the organization during a ceremony Wednesday.

