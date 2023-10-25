Woman, 81, identified as passenger killed in Troy, Illinois crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Troy, Illinois, Wednesday.

According to the Illinois State Police Department, the crash happened on US Route 40 near Illinois Route 162, near Triad High School. Troopers responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. US-40 was shut down before Bethany Road and IL-162 while officers investigated, but reopened at 10 a.m.

Catherine L. Leathers, 81, a passenger in one of the cars, was killed in the crash. Her husband, who was driving the car, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the other car refused medical treatment.

