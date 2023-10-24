Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man dies after being shot in the face in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon

Homicide Detectives were called and are currently conducting an investigation.
Homicide Detectives were called and are currently conducting an investigation.(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot in the face in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Calvin Kelly, 20, of the 4800 block of Shreve.

St. Louis police said the shooting occurred before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Shreve and Anderson Avenues. Kelly was found suffering from a gunshot to the head. He was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital, where he later died around 8:30 p.m.

Homicide Detectives were called and are currently conducting an investigation. No other information has been released.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Extras sought for movie to be shot in St. Louis
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christopher Porter is facing charges in Missouri after a missing Monroe teen was found safe on...
Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing teen found safe in Kirkwood
Money (generic)
St. Louis County nonprofit executive accused of stealing millions from program that helps feed low-income school children
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Latest News

kuczka family
Husband remembers wife who died protecting students, questions school safety
Gavin Potthast was charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County.
St. Louis County police officer charged with criminal sexual assault in Madison County, Illinois
Kia is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrade
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: October 27, 2023
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers
Collecting Cash for Child’s Funeral? First Alert 4 Investigates questions local panhandlers