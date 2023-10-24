Man dies after being shot in the face in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot in the face in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Calvin Kelly, 20, of the 4800 block of Shreve.

St. Louis police said the shooting occurred before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Shreve and Anderson Avenues. Kelly was found suffering from a gunshot to the head. He was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital, where he later died around 8:30 p.m.

Homicide Detectives were called and are currently conducting an investigation. No other information has been released.

