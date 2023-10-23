Mother speaks out after daughter struck, killed while walking in traffic on I-270

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed while walking in lanes of traffic on eastbound 270 near Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

An eastbound motorist traveling in the middle lanes, saw a pedestrian walking and tried swerving to avoid striking the person but the front driver’s side of the vehicle struck the pedestrian. Authorities pronounced Dominique Williams, 38, of St. Louis dead at the scene. The motorist stayed and cooperated with police.

Shirley Mack is remembering her daughter Dominique.

“We just still can’t believe it,” Mack said. “A mom of three. Dominique was loving. She was caring.”

Mack says her daughter was being treated at Christian Hospital earlier that night.

“She suffered from mental illness,” Mack said. “A lot of people don’t realize that mental illness is real. It’s very real and she was going to get help the needed. She was taking some medicine and she just stopped taking it.”

Mack tells First Alert 4 there are still a lot of unanswered questions for why her daughter was walking across 270 but she thinks Dominique was looking for a bus stop in the hopes of getting back home.

“The state trooper came,” Mack said. “He was like well I hate to tell you that she was killed on the highway at 7:30. That right there took me. I couldn’t believe it. I just was not believing it.”

Mack said she, along with the whole family, are still trying to wrap their heads around this while also working to plan Dominque’s funeral.

“She loved her children,” Mack said. “We have a very large family. Everybody in the family loved Dominique. She had so many friends I didn’t even know she had who have been reaching out to the family and I thank them for that. I thank everybody for being there not just for me, but for her kids and the whole family.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently investigating why Williams was walking on the highway.

