Police investigating overnight homicide in south St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south St. Louis overnight that resulted in a man’s death.

According to a preliminary investigation by St. Lois Metropolitan Police, the shooting took place just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Gravois and Cherokee. A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say a witness reported seeing suspects standing over the victim, then leave the scene in a black SUV.

Later, a black SUV matching the description of the vehicle showed up at the same hospital that the victim was taken to. Police say at least one of the people inside the SUV sustained a stab wound and sought treatment. The victim was found in possession of a knife.

A Homicide Unit has been activated to investigate.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information becomes available.

