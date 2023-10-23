Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police investigating early morning break-in at Ulta Beauty Supply in Fairview Heights

Police are investigating to find out what was taken.
Fairview Heights Police responded to a call for a break-in at the Ulta Beauty Supply store...
Fairview Heights Police responded to a call for a break-in at the Ulta Beauty Supply store shortly after 4am.(Live 5)
By Terry Cancila
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW HEIGTS, Il. - (KMOV) Fairview Heights Police responded to a call for a break-in at the Ulta Beauty Supply store shortly after 4am.

The initial call indicated thieves were inside the store clearing out the fragrance section of the business. By the time police arrived the burglars were gone.

Police are investigating to find out what was taken.

First Alert 4 will update this story as more information becomes available

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 5000 block of Lindenwood.
Woman shot, killed in South City
James Edward Perry (left) and Landon Jacobi Allen are facing felony charges after allegedly...
St. Louis men accused of throwing stolen puppy from third-story window as police closed in
3 people shot at gathering in downtown St. Louis
3 people shot at gathering in downtown St. Louis
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Man struck and killed by vehicle in Tower Grove South
Man struck and killed by vehicle in Tower Grove South

Latest News

Police investigating overnight homicide in south St. Louis
Police investigating overnight homicide in south St. Louis
Police investigating overnight homicide in south St. Louis
Police investigating overnight homicide in south St. Louis
Local marine remembers 40th anniversary of Beirut barracks bombing
Local marine remembers 40th anniversary of Beirut barracks bombing
For 2nd straight Sunday, rallies bring out supporters of both Israel and Palestine in St. Louis...
For 2nd straight Sunday, rallies bring out supporters of both Israel and Palestine in St. Louis area