A Big Warm-up Today, Numerous Chances for Rain later

First Alert Weather:

Temperatures near 80° on Monday

Temperatures stay above average through Friday

Numerous rain chances in the forecast for late Tuesday through Sunday

Today: Monday is the last day for at most the next seven without a rain chance. We’ll enjoy sunny skies, a 20 mph breeze, and temperatures close to 80°.

What’s Next? The warm trend stays with us through Friday. While we are tracking several cold fronts, their timing has been delayed, which means the potential for warm weather has increased. There are rain chances late Tuesday, with daily opportunities for showers into the weekend. Some thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Sunday as well. Friday brings in the first front that will cool us into the 60s over the weekend. An even stronger front arrives Sunday. The timing of rainfall still has some uncertainty. There will be plenty of dry time this week, but you’ll want to stay tuned for the most updated timing.

