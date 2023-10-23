Mom, daughters say they were brutally assaulted, carjacked in parking garage after concert

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon mother and her two daughters say they were brutally assaulted and carjacked in a parking garage after a concert Wednesday night, KPTV reports.

Jodi Vance says she and her two daughters who are in their 20s, Adrienne and Casey, were walking back to their cars after a concert at the Moda Center.

“We had a blast. We really did up until that point,” she said.

Jodi Vance says when they reached her daughter’s car, they were shocked to find a woman sitting in the passenger seat.

“Before we opened the door, we were like, ‘Are you OK?” Casey Vance said. “’How did you get in there?’ She was like, ‘I’m OK.’ She looked like dazed.”

Casey Vance said they let the woman out and that’s when she fled.

Jodi Vance said she and her youngest daughter Adrienne Vance chased after the woman, fearing she may have stolen something and called the police while Casey Vance stayed with the vehicle.

Jodi Vance said they ran downstairs and caught up to her just outside the parking garage. She said they were able to keep her there for what they believe was roughly 10 minutes before a man showed up and told them they’d better let her go.

When they said no, Jodi Vance said the man started punching her daughter in the face.

“Of course, she stepped away from him and then he started punching me numerous times. Just one right after the other,” Jodi Vance said.

From upstairs in the parking garage, Casey Vance said she heard a commotion and looked over the edge to see what she described as a brawl, with her mother on her knees and suffering from a concussion.

Casey Vance said she asked a security guard to look after the car then ran downstairs to help her family. When she arrived, she said the suspects were gone and she asked another security guard for help.

“And they put their hands up in the air and were like, ‘I don’t know where they went. I don’t know who they are,’” Casey Vance said.

Casey Vance said EMTs eventually arrived and helped her mother into an ambulance where she stayed for some time before asking Casey Vance to grab a water bottle from her car, which was also parked in the garage.

Jodi Vance said, “She locked my car and came back down to the ambulance. I then sent the girls back up to the car.”

Casey Vance said she went upstairs and asked the security guards she’d asked earlier to look after their car, if there was anything was amiss.

“They were like, ‘Is there supposed to be someone in your vehicle?’ and I’m like, ‘no,’” Casey Vance said.

She said she and her sister ran to their car to find a man sitting inside trying to steal their gold Honda Pilot. The two sisters tried to break the window on the passenger side, but the car started to back up.

Casey Vance said she lost her balance and was swept beneath the car and her entire body was run over.

Jodi Vance said she heard that someone had been run over in the parking garage.

“I jumped out of that ambulance so fast and ran up there,” Jodi Vance said.

Paramedics accompanied her and started to help her daughter, who was taken to the hospital.

Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they say (KPTV)

Meanwhile, Craig Vance said he got a phone call from an off-duty officer who was attending the concert, telling him what had happened to his wife and daughters.

“It was horrible,” Craig Vance said.

He immediately came with his son and found one of his daughters in the hospital, bruised and her nose stitched up, and his other daughter with a fractured rib and her face bloody from being beaten. His wife was shaking, concussed, bleeding and disoriented.

He said he was furious because it was one of the few times he wasn’t there.

“There was a guy beating up three women,” Craig Vance said. “People were yelling, ‘Hey there’s someone beating up women.’ But nothing. I understand Portland is pretty rough. But come on.”

Casey Vance said they paid to have a safe place to park where their cars would be protected.

“I think that they really let us down,” Casey Vance said.

Jodi Vance said she remembers being able to go to Portland by herself, day or night.

“Now it’s just not a safe place to be anymore,” Jodi Vance said.

The Vance family says they’re on edge now and afraid to be home alone, especially because there was information in their car about where one of the young women lives and where her girls go to school.

“I think it’s important to help when you see people in trouble,” Casey Vance said.

Their car has not been found. Police say no suspects are in custody at this point, but their major crimes unit is investigating.

The family is hoping someone will be held accountable. They set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.