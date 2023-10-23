Surprise Squad
Man struck, killed after pulling over to remove deer from Tesson Ferry

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after pulling over to remove a deer from Tesson Ferry in St. Louis County.

Lakeshire police told First Alert 4 that the driver pulled over to remove the animal from Tesson Ferry near Lakeford around 5:30 a.m. After pulling over, the man was hit by a car and killed.

According to police, the other drive remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other information has been released.

