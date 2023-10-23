Local marine remembers 40th anniversary of Beirut barracks bombing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local veteran is pushing forward with a personal mission to remember hundreds of U.S. servicemembers who died in terrorist attacks 40 years ago.

On Oct. 23, 1983, a truck carrying explosives detonated at a U.S. barracks complex in Beirut, Lebanon, collapsing the building and killing hundreds, including more than 200 United States servicemembers, many of them marines.

Then United States Marine Corps Corporal Johnny Harper was in Lebanon at the time of the attack but was working the overnight watch shift away from the barracks. And while he returned from his tour of duty safely, many of his friends and fellow servicemembers did not.

“It was the largest death, or attack on a military installation, or Marine Corps battle, since Iwo Jima,” Harper said. “Our duty is to remember first so people don’t forget. There’s a generation that doesn’t even know about it.”

Harper now runs “Body Analytics” in South County, but he has never stopped advocating and raising awareness for those who died in the attacks. He and fellow Marines still travel to the memorial at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina every five years. Harper has also been gathering support to get states to recognize the anniversary every year by flying flags at half-mast.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.