Kia is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kia America is in St. Louis to install free anti-theft software upgrades.

The auto company said they are working with local law enforcement and providing a mobile software upgrade service center. The clinic complements Kia’s network of dealerships in the greater St. Louis area and helps drive installations to Kia’s free anti-theft software upgrade.

The upgrade is designed to make it more difficult for criminals after auto thefts were reported related to a TikTok challenge. Kia and Hyundai faced scrutiny after thousands of cars were swiped due to outdated technology. Earlier this year, the two car-makers agreed to pay out $200 million in a class-action settlement.

In a press release, Kia said their “software upgrade is designed to restrict the operation of the vehicle’s ignition system should a criminal try to steal a locked vehicle without the owner’s key through those methods.” The software upgrade has also been installed in over 800,000 vehicles across the country.

Kia said specially trained mobile service technicians will be at the St. Louis Galleria Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. According to Kia, it takes about 30 minutes to install.

In September, Hyundai partnered with the St. Louis County Police Department and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to install and complete software updates to impacted vehicles.

Kia owners can check their eligibility for the upgrade by clicking here and entering their 17-digit number. If your car is not eligible, Kia has also offered an option to order a steering wheel lock directly from them.

