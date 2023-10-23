Chesterfield man charged with assault and kidnapping his wife

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with domestic assault and a misdemeanor kidnapping charge for preventing his wife from leaving their home.

On October 16th, 2023, Keith Kirchhoefer, age 60, prevented his wife from leaving their Chesterfield residence by blocking their doors. When she attempted to leave the home, Kirchhoefer grabbed her hand, squeezed it and broke one of her fingers. She eventually was able to leave the home and report the incident to police.

The sentencing range for the assault is from one day up to one year in jail and up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000. The sentencing range for the kidnapping is up to a year in jail and/or a fine up to $2000.

