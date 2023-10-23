For 2nd straight Sunday, rallies bring out supporters of both Israel and Palestine in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate rallies - on opposite sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - brought out supporters in the St. Louis area for the second consecutive Sunday.

A group of Jews and Christians - prayerfully singing - united against the Hamas government that rules over Gaza - and the same group that carried out an attack on Israelis on Oct. 7.

“I would like to see Hamas eradicated so that the Palestinian people can live in freedom and have their own independent state,” said Galit Lev-Harir.

Lev-Harir, an American and Israeli citizen, said she just returned from Israel in the past week. She said she knows people who have already died, and her husband’s nephew lost an arm fighting against Hamas.

“After the war started, we spent over a week in the hospital with my nephew, he has a long recovery in front of him,” said Lev-Harir.

The rally featured Jewish and Christian speakers, including pastor J.T. Thomas, who compared the Jews’ plight to what African Americans dealt with before the civil rights era.

Others, like Clay Brigham, a Christian, said those who are also Christians should stand with Israel.

“We wouldn’t have our Bible today if it wasn’t for the Jewish faith,” said Brigham.

Over in downtown Clayton, you could hear chants of “Occupation no more!” Loud and clear as an even bigger crowd marched, asking for a ceasefire in the conflict and for the United States to stop giving aid to Israel.

“It’s empowering to see so many different faces come out,” said Regio.

Regio, who said he is an indigenous Mexican, said due to his family’s history, he’s sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

“With the similarities, we stand in solidarity for the people of Palestine because we see the same type of colonization and oppression happening at once,” said Regio.

“Gaza is going through, it’s a big concentration camp, and we need to stop the killing,” said Talal, who attended the rally Sunday.

And others, like Talal, said he came out because he wanted to see Palestine be a free state.

“Give Palestine independence and let them go, just leave them alone,” said Talal.

As the war rages on, those in St. Louis continue to come out and speak out on a violent conflict that has been going on since well before they were born.

