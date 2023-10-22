St. Louis short-term rental regulations await mayor’s signature

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Short-term rentals in St. Louis could soon require a permit and face regulations following passage of a bill Friday that now awaits the mayor’s signature.

Regulations on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb listings, have been an area of contention for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen for several years. A bill sponsored by Ward 4 Alderman Bret Narayan passed Friday by an 11-3 vote.

Short term rental under the new legislation would require a minimum two-night stay. They also cannot be located on a property that has received tax-increment financing for improvements.

An owner would only be allowed to get a permit for four short-term rental units, and in order to obtain those permits, it must be registered to a physical person, not an LLC.

In the case of properties with multiple units, a permit is required for each one. There are also restrictions on how many units in a property with multiple units can be listed for short term rental. For example, if a building contained 25 units, only one-fourth (25%) of those could be issued a permit.

The application fee for a permit is $150. All short term-rental addresses will be posted on the city website. Addresses with revoked permits will also be posted publicly. Permits will be revoked if three violations are found.

The bill, which still awaits the mayor’s signature, passed, but not without some contention.

During the meeting, Ward 12 Alderwomen Sharon Tyus was adamantly opposed. Also voting no were Ward 13 Alderwoman Pamela Boyd and Ward 11 Alderwoman Laura Keys. Ward 3 Alderman Shane Cohn owns short-term rental and abstained from the vote.

Concerns about the rental centered around guests disrupting neighborhoods by partying or acting unruly.

Other alderpersons, however, said the debate over this issue has been going on for years and something needed to be put in place.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.