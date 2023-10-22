Monday brings a big warm-up

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Sunny and dry again on Monday

We’ll warm back up through early next week

Numerous rain chances in the forecast for late Tuesday through Saturday

What’s Next? A warming trend next week pushes high temperatures close to 80 by Tuesday! The second half of the work-week looks unsettled, but confidence remains low on the timing of rain and storms. We have rain chances beginning late Tuesday and we could see some of that rain lasting into the weekend. There is also uncertainty on how the fronts impact temperatures. Any delay in the front timing could bring warmer temperatures for the end of next week, while if the fronts come through quicker, then the end of next week will be cooler. Check back for updates, but expect rain chances to appear either mid-week or late-week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.