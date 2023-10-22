ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sports on 4′s Tamar Sher sat down with Blake Ahearn, St. Louis native and current assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies, ahead of the 2023 NBA season.

Ahearn graduated from De Smet Jesuit High School in 2003 before breaking NCAA records at Missouri State University.

Ahearn is the NCAA’s all-time leader in free-throw percentage at 94.6 percent, making 435 of 460 attempts in his college career.

He had an eight-year NBA and professional playing career with stops in Miami, San Antonio, Utah, the NBA G-League, and teams overseas.

Let’s get real with Blake Ahearn.

