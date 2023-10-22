Jefferson County Health Department struggles to get supply of COVID-19 vaccines

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Health Department has not been able to get a supply of COVID-19 vaccines to offer community members.

Brianne Zwiener with the health department said despite several attempts to get the latest vaccine, suppliers just aren’t fulfilling it.

“We’re reaching out directly to manufacturers and companies, and we’re not able to really secure any vaccine,” Zwiener said. “Whether that’s a low stock or a no stock, they have their internal priorities. We haven’t really been given a lot of information on when to expect it or even what that process is looking like.”

Jefferson County resident Cheryl Budwell says although she doesn’t want the vaccine, it’s challenging for people who do and have to wait.

“I think people who have the health problems or they’re really suppressed with their immune system, they’re wanting to get it from what I’ve heard, and they can’t,” Budwell said. “They are concerned, especially the elderly. They should be made available, and I don’t think it should be privatized. I think the government should take over and let people get it if they want to.”

The health department is referring people to local pharmacies to make a vaccine appointment.

A potential problem with that is the out-of-pocket cost for people who don’t have insurance.

Budwell said she thinks the vaccine should be free.

“Especially the elderly who are on fixed income, and they have to watch what they get,” Budwell said. “With grocery prices going up do they buy groceries or do they get medicine and having to pay for these shots is more added stress to them.”

When the health department does get a supply, Zwiener said grant funding allows the vaccine to be offered to people who are under-insured or uninsured for free or at a very reduced cost.

There is currently no timeline on when a shipment of vaccines could come in, but Zwiener is hopeful it could be within the next few weeks.

