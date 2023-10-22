Surprise Squad
CITY SC to host Seattle Sounders FC in final regular season match

September 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Images from St. Louis City SC vs Sporting Kansas City on September 30, 2023 at City Park in St. Louis, MO. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-St. Louis City SC(Jeff Curry | Jeff Curry-St. Louis City SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will host the Seattle Sounders FC for their final regular season match at 8 p.m. tonight. The match can be watched for free without an MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or listened to on Y98.1 FM or in Spanish at 102.9 FM.

CITY SC has had a record-breaking inaugural season, going 17-11-5 and earning 56 points. CITY clinched the top seed of the Western Conference and a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Sounders have a record of 13-9-11 with 50 points so far this season.

João Klauss embraces Jared Stroud during a match against Sporting KC.
João Klauss embraces Jared Stroud during a match against Sporting KC.(St. Louis CITY SC)

The last time St. Louis and Seattle faced off, the Sounders shut out CITY 3-0 at Lumen Field.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

