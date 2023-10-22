CITY SC to host Seattle Sounders FC in final regular season match

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will host the Seattle Sounders FC for their final regular season match at 8 p.m. tonight. The match can be watched for free without an MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or listened to on Y98.1 FM or in Spanish at 102.9 FM.

CITY SC has had a record-breaking inaugural season, going 17-11-5 and earning 56 points. CITY clinched the top seed of the Western Conference and a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

CITY SC is already the top seed in the Western Conference, but the supporter groups are HYPE for the last regular season game.



St. Louis hosts Seattle at CITYPARK at 8 in the regular season finale. @KMOV @stlCITYsc pic.twitter.com/LYyw9N5bx5 — Jacob Cersosimo (@JacobCersosimo) October 22, 2023

The Sounders have a record of 13-9-11 with 50 points so far this season.

João Klauss embraces Jared Stroud during a match against Sporting KC. (St. Louis CITY SC)

The last time St. Louis and Seattle faced off, the Sounders shut out CITY 3-0 at Lumen Field.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

