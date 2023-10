ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday in St. Louis City.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the shooting happened at Marcus and Margaretta and just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The 13-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

