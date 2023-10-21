Woman shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed Saturday in South City.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said an approximately 40-year-old woman was found shot and killed in the 5000 block of Lindenwood in the Northampton neighborhood.

Police said the woman had gunshot wounds to her side, arm and chest and was not conscious or breathing when they arrived.

The homicide division has been requested to investigate.

