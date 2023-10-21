Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Woman shot, killed in South City

Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 5000 block of Lindenwood.
Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 5000 block of Lindenwood.(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed Saturday in South City.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said an approximately 40-year-old woman was found shot and killed in the 5000 block of Lindenwood in the Northampton neighborhood.

Police said the woman had gunshot wounds to her side, arm and chest and was not conscious or breathing when they arrived.

The homicide division has been requested to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Smoke seen from the BJC Skycam in the Central West End on Oct. 20, 2023.
Heavy smoke seen for miles after building catches fire in St. Louis City
A scrap metal recycling center caught fire in Warren County Friday.
Crews battle multiple-alarm fire along I-70 in Montgomery County, Mo.
First Alert 4 Investigates: Gaming machines outside casinos in Missouri
First Alert 4 Investigates: Gaming machines outside casinos in Missouri
police sirens generic photo
Several members, associates of Black Mafia Family arrested in alleged drug trafficking and financial crime ring in St. Louis region

Latest News

James Edward Perry (left) and Landon Jacobi Allen are facing felony charges after allegedly...
St. Louis men accused of throwing stolen puppy from third-story window as police closed in
Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-270
3 people shot at gathering in downtown St. Louis
Gavel
St. Ann agrees to $3.125 million settlement over excessive fees and fines