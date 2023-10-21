Wildwood family clings to hope for loved ones in Israel

WILDWOOD (KMOV) - A Wildwood family is clinging to hope for their family members in Israel.

Ornir Bitton’s mother, Pnina Bitton, came to St. Louis to visit him, his wife Jodi and their daughter nearly a month ago.

While in St. Louis, the war between Israel and Hamas broke out and Pnina has been stuck here since.

“She was very upset trying to see if she can go back and all of her flights got canceled,” Ornir Bitton said. “There is no way to go back there.”

All of their family lives in northern Israel and on Thursday, Ornir Bitton said a rocket hit the building next to his grandparents. His dad and grandparents are now waiting to see when they can be evacuated to somewhere safer.

“I saw them terrified sitting in a bomb shelter shaken, “ he said. “They don’t know what to do.”

His grandparents escaped persecution from the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“They ran out from Morocco right before the Nazis got into their city,” he said. “They don’t know their parents. Their parents are buried somewhere over there because they were killed by the Nazis.”

He said his family has lived in Israel ever since.

“This is all they know and they’re having a hard time even thinking about leaving their house because they’re afraid,” Ornir Bitton said. “They’re afraid somebody is going to come over and take it away from them.”

Jodi, Bitton’s wife, said she watches her mother-in-law in pain, trying to stay in touch with family back home while also trying to come to terms with the fact she can’t be with them.

“It’s a feeling of helplessness beyond any level of moral comprehension,” Jodi said.

For people who haven’t experienced something like this, Pnina Bitton said it’s hard to fully explain.

“They will never understand how it is to live in a place like that when you’re trying to protect your home and it’s the only place you have,” Ornir Bitton translated for his mother. “Nobody else can understand that feeling. Taking shelter. Waking up to sirens. Trying to sleep with the sirens.”

Ornir Bitton said he wants to help his mom get back home to Israel with the potential for a flight next month. However, if the situation worsens, he said he won’t risk her life by letting her go back to a war zone.

