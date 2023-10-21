Wentzville PD investigates Friday night shooting on Evergreen Court
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) -- A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the 1100 block of Evergreen Court in Wentzville Friday night.
Jacob Schmidt, spokesperson for Wentzville police, said two men were in a verbal dispute at a home that resulted in one of them getting shot around 8 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was taken into police custody following the incident. The relationship between the two men was not immediately known.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.