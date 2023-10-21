Sunday Brings Cooler Temperatures

Surprise Squad
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Sunday will bring cooler temperatures
  • We’ll warm back up through early next week
  • Numerous rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday

Sunday will be a cooler day, especially in the morning with a chilly low of 46. Sunday won’t be as windy, but will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s.

What’s Next? A warming trend next week pushes high temperatures close to 80 by Tuesday! The second half of the work-week looks unsettled, but confidence remains low on the timing of rain and storms. We have rain chances beginning late Tuesday and we could see some of that rain lasting into the weekend. Check back for updates, but expect rain chances to appear either mid-week or late-week.

