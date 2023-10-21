St. Louis men accused of throwing stolen puppy from third-story window as police closed in

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A four-month-old puppy was injured but is expected to survive after being stolen from its owner and thrown from a third-story window as police moved in to arrest two suspects now facing felony charges in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged James Edward Perry, 18, and Landon Jacobi Allen, 23, both of St. Louis, each with second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing over $750. Both are currently detained in the St. Louis County Jail and bond is set at $100,000 cash only for each suspect.

Vinita Park Police said in charging documents that on Oct. 14 the victim reported someone broke into her home and stole two French Bulldogs – two-year-old Zelda and four-month-old Little Tory. As police were investigating, officers learned of an online post listing the stolen pets for sale for $5,000 apiece.

The North County Police Cooperative worked together with adjoining agencies to set up a “buy” of the dogs to arrest the suspects. Police on Oct. 19 went to the address where the exchange was set to take place, located one of the dogs, Zelda, and detained a female suspect who was not identified in charging documents.

The woman told officers the puppy was located at her address in the 900 block of Goodfellow. When officers approached the building, one of the suspects – charging documents do not say which – threw the puppy Little Tory from a third-story window.

The puppy was injured from the fall but is expected to survive, police said. Perry and Allen locked themselves in the apartment after throwing the puppy, but were taken into custody.

Inside the apartment where the two suspects were located, police found a large amount of fentanyl which was packaged for distribution and two firearms, according to charging documents.

Allen is currently on probation on a St. Louis conviction for distribution of a controlled substance, Missouri court records show.

