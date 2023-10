ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was struck and killed on I-270 Friday in Florissant.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Christopher Brandel, 29, of St. Louis, was in the roadway of I-270 near New Florissant Road when he was hit by a car and killed.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Brandel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.