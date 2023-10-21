MLS players help promote smart financial choices

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Commerce Bank partnered with Visa to visit students at McCluer High School on Friday to help them understand finances.

Students were able to play the virtual game Visa’s Financial Soccer. The game tasked students with answering questions about their finances to allow their player to make a pass or score.

Former MLS players and St. Louis natives Taylor Twellman and Lori Chalupny also made a special appearance.

