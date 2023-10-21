Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

MLS players help promote smart financial choices

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Commerce Bank partnered with Visa to visit students at McCluer High School on Friday to help them understand finances.

Students were able to play the virtual game Visa’s Financial Soccer. The game tasked students with answering questions about their finances to allow their player to make a pass or score.

Former MLS players and St. Louis natives Taylor Twellman and Lori Chalupny also made a special appearance.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travaye Gaines
DoorDash driver charged with attempted rape in St. Louis County
police sirens generic photo
Several members, associates of Black Mafia Family arrested in alleged drug trafficking and financial crime ring in St. Louis region
Smoke seen from the BJC Skycam in the Central West End on Oct. 20, 2023.
Heavy smoke seen for miles after building catches fire in St. Louis City
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to place Chief...
Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave
A scrap metal recycling center caught fire in Warren County Friday.
Crews battle multiple-alarm fire along I-70 in Montgomery County, Mo.

Latest News

Honoring the men in the Colored Troops Infantry from the Civil War
Honoring the men in the Colored Troops Infantry from the Civil War
local woman halloween
Local woman’s quest to find the best Halloween decorations
fire ambassador day
High school students suit up for Fire Ambassadors Day
cvpa day of remembrance
CVPA to take day of remembrance 1 year after school shooting