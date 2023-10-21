Man shot, killed in street in North County

VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street in Velda City on Friday.

At around 5:30 p.m. Friday, officers from the Velda City Police Department responded to a call for a shooting in the 7000 block of Glenmore Avenue. At the scene, they found a man in the street with a gunshot wound; He was pronounced dead at the scene. Further investigations show that the victim and an unidentified man were fighting when the shooting occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.