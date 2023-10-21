Local woman’s quest to find the best Halloween decorations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Laura Thake is helping you to find the best Halloween decorations in the area.

Thake’s Holiday Light Hopping was started seven years as a way to help people find some of the best holiday decorations.

Photos are submitted to the website for consideration and then Thake goes out and takes professional photos. She then posts the most elaborate houses on her website.

Click here to check out Holiday Light Hopping.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.