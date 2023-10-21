Surprise Squad
Honoring the men in the Colored Troops Infantry from the Civil War

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An annual tradition to remember those who fought and served was held at Jefferson Barracks on Friday.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War held a gravesite ceremony to honor the 175 African American infantrymen who died on the way home from the Civil War. In the 1930s members of the African American community spearheaded the funeral and created the monument.

The men in the infantry were originally buried just south of St. Louis. Today, they are buried in a mass grave at Jefferson Barracks.

