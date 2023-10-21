3 people shot at gathering in downtown St. Louis
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people are in stable condition after being shot early Saturday in downtown St. Louis.
According to St. Louis Police incident reports, the shooting happened at 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Third and Gratiot streets. All three victims were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles.
Police said the incident stemmed from an argument over cigarettes during a large gathering of people.
When one of the victims tried to intervene in the argument, someone in the crowd fired shots, followed by a second person in the crowd firing.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.