Weekend Changes: Warmer Saturday, Cooler Sunday

First Alert Weather:

Warmer Saturday with highs into the mid 70s & windy

Cooler Sunday, mid 60s in the afternoon

Lots of sunshine all weekend

Saturday will be similar although windy at times, with gusts out of the northwest up to 30 mph. But expect lots of sunshine with highs above normal in the mid 70s. A dry cool front passes through Saturday & that will make Sunday a cooler day, especially in the morning with a chilly low of 46. Sunday won’t be as windy, but will still be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s.

What’s Next? A warming trend next week pushes high temperatures close to 80 by Tuesday! The second half of the work-week looks unsettled, but confidence remains low on the timing of rain and storms. Some models keep us dry until Friday, while others produce a few showers Wednesday & Thursday. Check back for updates, but expect rain chances to appear either mid-week or late-week.

