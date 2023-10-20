Surprise Squad
Webster University chancellor to step down on New Year’s Eve

Elizabeth (Beth) J. Stroble
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth J. Stroble has announced that she will step down on New Year’s Eve.

Stroble joined the university as president in 2009. After a sabbatical, Stroble will continue to support the university focusing on alumni relations and fundraising, Webster University said in a press release.

“My experience at Webster University has been the highlight of my professional career. It has been truly an honor to work with the outstanding faculty, staff and students of this University,” said Stroble. “Webster’s mission and legacy of meeting unmet needs has inspired my commitment to improving the student experience, and I will continue to support the University in the future, extending the legacy of our founders, the Sisters of Loretto.”

The Board of Trustees has began a global search for Stroble’s successor.

“The Board of Trustees understands how important it is to find the right person for the next era of Webster University’s history,” said Sumit Verma, chair of the Board of Trustees. “The future of Webster is very bright, and we are going to take the time needed to select the right leader.”

During the transition, Julian Z. Schuster will serve in his current role as President of Webster University.

Last month, Webster University was sued for claims on unpaid rent at its Gateway Campus in downtown St. Louis. The campus first opened in 2016 inside the Arcade Building on Olive Street. The university said it had not held classes on the campus since last school year.

