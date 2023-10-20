Suspect accused of pointing gun at woman, 6-year-old child in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old woman is facing charges, accused of pointing a gun at another woman who was with her 6-year-old child in Sunset Hills.

Brittany Harris is charged with unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting and endangering the welfare of a child. Police say Harris was walking with the victim and the victim’s child on Old Gravois Road when she pointed a 9 mm Ruger at her. The incident happened on October 14.

The victim told officers that Harris previously displayed the gun during a road rage incident, police say.

Harris is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

