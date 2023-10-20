Surprise Squad
Steel doors, window shields to be installed to secure vacant Railway Exchange Building

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- St. Louis’ economic development agency approved funds to secure the historic Railway Exchange Building that’s become a public safety hazard.

In the next few weeks, steel doors and window shields will be installed. The city is still trying to get control of the building from the owner, who has done little to secure the property.

The St. Louis Development Corp. approved $100,000 from its operating budget for securing the building and covering on-site security around the building.

Deterioration at Railway Exchange building continues as owners cut security
Firefighters put out flames at abandoned Railway Exchange Building

