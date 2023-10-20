St. Louis Co. police dedicate precinct to officer killed in 2016
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - County police announced they will dedicate their Affton Southwest Precinct to Officer Blake C. Synder on Friday.
The St. Louis County PD announced on social media that the precinct will bear the name of Officer Snyder once construction is complete.
Officer Snyder was killed in 2016 while responding to a disturbance call.
