Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis Co. police dedicate precinct to officer killed in 2016

The St. Louis County Police announced on social media that the Affton Southwest Precinct will...
The St. Louis County Police announced on social media that the Affton Southwest Precinct will be dedicated to Officer Blake Snyder on October 20, 2023.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - County police announced they will dedicate their Affton Southwest Precinct to Officer Blake C. Synder on Friday.

The St. Louis County PD announced on social media that the precinct will bear the name of Officer Snyder once construction is complete.

Officer Snyder was killed in 2016 while responding to a disturbance call.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travaye Gaines
DoorDash driver charged with attempted rape in St. Louis County
police sirens generic photo
Several members, associates of Black Mafia Family arrested in alleged drug trafficking and financial crime ring in St. Louis region
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to place Chief...
Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave
Anthony McGee, 19, of St. Charles, is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and...
Man accused of punching woman on sidewalk in Clayton
Illinois State Police are asking for help identifying to persons of interest in a convenience...
WANTED: Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in convenience store shooting

Latest News

Toron Mitchell, 19, and Azavian Royal, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder,...
Two charged in South City shooting that left teen dead, another teen wounded
Sentence handed down to man guilty of 2022 homicide in Bevo Mill neighborhood
Generic Gavel
Not guilty verdict reached for man accused of shooting, killing someone at his child’s birthday party
Illinois State Police are asking for help identifying to persons of interest in a convenience...
WANTED: Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in convenience store shooting