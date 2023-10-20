St. Louis Co. police dedicate precinct to officer killed in 2016

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - County police announced they will dedicate their Affton Southwest Precinct to Officer Blake C. Synder on Friday.

The St. Louis County PD announced on social media that the precinct will bear the name of Officer Snyder once construction is complete.

So proud to show that the new Affton Southwest Precinct will bear the name of Office Blake C. Synder when it is complete. Good morning, St. Louis County. Have a good day and a great weekend. pic.twitter.com/hVhdEnPILc — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) October 20, 2023

Officer Snyder was killed in 2016 while responding to a disturbance call.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.