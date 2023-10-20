Spire volunteers, Rebuilding Together repair St. Louis woman’s home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Workers from Spire and Rebuilding Together repaired a north St. Louis woman’s home as part of an initiative to give back to the community.

Spire volunteers spent the day helping with repairs as part of the company’s “Day for Good” community service initiative. Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit that gives free home repairs for the elderly and disabled, was also there for the repairs. Spire and Rebuilding Together started a partnership about 10 years ago for projects like this one.

Myrna Shelton, the homeowner, has 11 grandchildren and three that live with her. Her husband passed away in 2020, leaving her with a single income.

A new toilet and ceiling fans, repaired handrails and kitchen cabinets are some of the improvements Shelton received on her home.

