Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Spire volunteers, Rebuilding Together repair St. Louis woman’s home

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Workers from Spire and Rebuilding Together repaired a north St. Louis woman’s home as part of an initiative to give back to the community.

Spire volunteers spent the day helping with repairs as part of the company’s “Day for Good” community service initiative. Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit that gives free home repairs for the elderly and disabled, was also there for the repairs. Spire and Rebuilding Together started a partnership about 10 years ago for projects like this one.

Myrna Shelton, the homeowner, has 11 grandchildren and three that live with her. Her husband passed away in 2020, leaving her with a single income.

A new toilet and ceiling fans, repaired handrails and kitchen cabinets are some of the improvements Shelton received on her home.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 60-year-old Edward Labrier with 2 counts of Murder...
Man charged after approaching police and admitting to double shooting in South City, police say
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to place Chief...
Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Jainaya Times
St. Louis woman charged with murder in armed robbery in Florissant
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital blast

Latest News

Metro call a ride
Senior group pushes for cigarette tax hike to fund public transit options
Shawnee National Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed until October...
Snake Road closed until Oct. 30
vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines hard to find in some Metro areas
dogs rescued
More than 40 dogs rescued from commercial breeding facility in Missouri