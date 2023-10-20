Some St. Louis residents say Airbnb regulations don’t go far enough, won’t solve the problem

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Short-term rentals are currently unregulated in the city of St. Louis. A vote on two bills Friday and the mayor’s signature could put regulations into place.

After an outcry from some residents, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen appears to be ready to clamp down on short-term rentals, most commonly from online platform Airbnb.

But some of the people who were begging the city to do something do not believe the bill goes far enough.

“It’s Swiss cheese and investors are going to have a field day with this ordinance,” said Steve Pona.

Pona believes owners of short-term rental homes across the city will be able to find loopholes in the new law if it’s passed Friday.

“It’s very easy to manipulate,” said Pona.

The Board of Aldermen is set to vote Friday on two bills that would be the first regulations of short-term rentals in the city.

“Some people say this doesn’t go far enough, that may be true but at the moment, there is nothing in place,” said Alderman Bret Narayan.

Narayan said it’s a compromise bill that’s not perfect.

The bill requires owners to register using their name to get a permit, puts a cap on the number of units any one person can own, prohibits one-night stays and requires the city to shut down a short-term rental unit if there are three violations.

Multiple aldermen told the press last week that the bill tackles one issue neighbors have had with short-term rentals - one-night parties that have been known to cause a raucous in neighborhoods.

“We are taking the right steps so we don’t have to continue to have these late night, 3 a.m., 4 a.m. parties when people are just trying to sleep comfortably,” said Alderman Rasheen Aldridge.

Pona is particularly upset because he said seven short-term rentals are within a 500-foot radius of his home near Tower Grove Park. That includes a house next door to him that Pona said often has rowdy parties and has had criminal activity.

First Alert 4 found that property on the online platform Vrbo. It allows up to 10 people a night.

Pona wanted an outright ban on Airbnb rentals in residential neighborhoods and said the new law would do little to stop out-of-state investors from buying more homes in his neighborhood.

“Investors are going to reap the benefits of it at the expense of us,” said Pona.

Narayan, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, said last week that if the city goes too far, they could get sued.

“We’ve seen in other places that when the platforms engage in litigation that it can be lengthy and costly,” said Narayan.

Pona countered by pointing to a letter to the Board of Aldermen from lawyer Elkin Kistner, which stated after reviewing dozens of cases, he only found one instance where a judge granted a preliminary injunction, which blocks the law from going into effect before the matter is decided in court.

“Cities have successfully defended their stances from border to border, this is easy, this is a layup,” said Pona.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer said she’s not scared of a lawsuit.

“The city, we have 300 lawsuits a year, we get sued literally every single day,” said Spencer.

Multiple lawmakers said even if it passes, they’ll likely have to go back and make small or even large tweaks.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.